Twitter Has No Chill Over Chris Evans’ Sexiest Man Alive Title

The results are in, and we’re happy to report that Chris Evans has officially been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022. The magazine revealed the actor’s swoon-inducing cover of the long-awaited issue on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which Evans says his mum will be very happy about. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” the actor teased. Despite everyone on Twitter celebrating the announcement, the 41-year-old star finds the title a little overwhelming.

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” Evans told the publication. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” The Marvel superstar added that he’s already waiting for the snide remarks from his friends. “Really, this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.” However, the actor knows he’ll look back on this moment fondly. “It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say, ‘I remember then.’ I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

Twitter was obviously beside themselves for Evans, with many fans expressing just how long they’ve been waiting for him to take the crown. Of course, not everyone was in agreement. One user proposed that the title should be given to 2021’s winner Paul Rudd “every year in a row until further notice.”

You can check out Evans’ People cover, along with the best memes and tweets reacting, below.