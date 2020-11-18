Here's Where Meredith & Seth Marks Stand After Their RHOSLC Marriage Drama

Prepare to watch some messy marital drama play out between Meredith and Seth Marks on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Though the two are still together on the show, the RHOSLC trailer previews that the couple's marital troubles will be a major storyline this season, with costar Whitney Rose saying she was confused seeing the husband and wife "being touchy-feely" because she'd heard Meredith "was seeing someone else."

Indeed, Seth filed for divorce after 23 years of marriage in August 2019, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by the Chicago Tribune. But four months after that, Seth called off the divorce. "I can tell you that that was dismissed," Meredith told the Tribune. "I can tell you that much, so we’re obviously not getting divorced. I don’t want to give too much away because I want you guys to watch and see and be invested in the whole process."

Meredith explained that they'd had "a bit of a volatile relationship for many years," ever since their children Reid, 23, Brooks, 21, and Chloe, 18, all moved away from home. "When you're empty nesters, it's sort of a 'do or die' situation," she told The Tribune. "You have to finally say, OK, we can't keep playing this game anymore and separating and reconciling for our children. We've got to figure out now, what’s really going to happen."

Considering Meredith posted an Instagram photo of a date night with Seth in September, it seems like they did just that. So at least there's a happy reunion to come after whatever drama's ahead.