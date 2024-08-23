The stars of Only Murders in the Building already have viewers talking. Days before the show returns for Season 4, Meryl Streep (who joined in Season 3) and Martin Short were seen holding hands at the Aug. 22 premiere after months of dating rumors.

While Streep and Short also accompanied co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez for photos on the red carpet, they notably took several on their own. At one point, as the pair held hands, Short seemingly tried to help show off her dress. Page Six video from the red carpet shows them laughing as they posed for a series of snaps on their big night.

It was an adorable display for the actors, who play each other’s love interests on Only Murders. But after Deadline shared a video of Short and Streep holding hands at the premiere’s after-party, fans wondered if the pair’s on-screen connection had extended beyond the script.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) were reminded of the Garfunkel and Oates song “Me, You, and Steve” — aka TikTok’s viral “Your friend Steve” bop. It takes on new meaning when you see Short’s longtime friend and collaborator, Martin, walking alongside the pair with his hands in his pockets.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

But what does it all mean? If you’re a fan of the Only Murders cast beyond the show, you know this isn’t the first time fans have speculated about their relationship.

Short & Streep’s Dating Rumors

Rumors about a potential romance between Short and Streep swirled after their appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year. However, that January, Short’s rep told People that they “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

That same month, Short stated on Bill Maher’s podcast Club Random that he and Streep are “not a couple.” In an Aug. 22 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor continued to dash fans’ hopes, saying he and Streep are “friends.”

Although he’s dismissed rumors of a romance with Streep, Short is a big fan of the three-time Oscar winner, and she’s also an admirer of his work. In May, the comedian told People that Streep personally called him about her desire to appear on the show. He confessed to feeling nervous about acting alongside her, but said he didn’t feel weird when asked about the romantic rumors.

“She’s fabulous,” he told the magazine. “There’s no one who doesn’t adore her.”