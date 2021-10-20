Michelle Visage Has Teamed Up With Pokémon For An Unexpected New Gig

Michelle Visage is a singer, a DJ, a Strictly Come Dancing alum, and a longtime judge onRuPaul’s Drag Race. Now she has a new credit to add to her resumé: a pet adjudicator.

Yep, you read that right. Visage will be judging pets based on cuteness, coolness, and cleverness as part of Pokémon’s Super Pet Contest, picking winners for each category. Sounds like the dream job to me, tbh. And it gets even better, as pet owners are encouraged to dress up their animals for the competition in celebration of the upcoming release of Pokémon’s Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch.

Speaking ahead of the event (which was inspired by the Super Contest Shows that will feature in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games), Visage revealed that her house is “full of Pokémon fans and animal lovers.” Visage, her husband David Case, and their two daughters Lillie and Lola live with two dogs at their home in California: a Pitbull rescue Romeo and a Border Collie rescue Daisy.

In fact, Lillie was the one responsible for Visage’s love of the games, which fans became aware of when she tweeted about in January, “i want a pokemon diamond pearl remake. nay, i DEMAND IT.”

“Lillie started with ... Ruby and Sapphire,” Visage told the Radio Times at a recent event. “And I started playing with her because as a mother, I wanted to know what she was playing. And that’s kind of how it started, and Lillie is still fully involved. And it’s just something that, as a mother, you feel okay with your kid playing, especially with everything else that’s going on these days. It’s a safe space, and creative and fun.”

How To Enter The Pokémon Super Pet Contest

If you think your pet has what it takes, you have until Nov. 8 at 8.01 a.m. to enter. The contest is open to Pokémon fans from the UK, US, France and Germany and further details can be found on the Pokémon website.

There are four incredible video game-related prizes and the winners will be announced on Nov. 16 2021 during a Winner's Ceremony on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Prizes include Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl video game dual packs, Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia editions, and more.