Britney Spears is finally telling her story in her own words — but it won’t be told with only her voice. On Oct. 13, it was announced that actor Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook of the singer’s memoir The Woman In Me, which will be published on Oct. 24.

As confirmed by PEOPLE, Spears will give an introduction to her audiobook, and the five-time Oscar nominee will lend her voice for the rest of the memoir.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

Williams Stands With Spears

In her own statement, Williams said just four words about telling Spears’ story: “I stand with Britney.” This will mark the actor’s first audiobook, making her eligible for a Grammy next year for Best Spoken Word Album. If the recording is submitted, Williams could earn her first Grammy nomination.

Michelle Williams in 2023. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A day prior, TMZ first reported that Spears had decided to only record parts of her audiobook, without knowing specifics, and did not narrate chapters pertaining to her family, reportedly finding them “too painful to retell in her own words.”

The outlet said only female celebrities were approached to narrate the rest of the book, with the publisher’s top choice being Reese Witherspoon, who was reportedly not available for the job.

Britney Spears in 2013. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spears has been open about her writing process, remarking in a since-deleted Instagram video that she needed “a lot of therapy” to get her memoir done.

“Okay guys, so I just got finished with my book,” she said in July. “I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t, that’s cool too.”

Spears’ Landmark Book Deal

In February 2022, just three months after the end of her 13-year conservatorship, it was announced that Spears had signed a landmark $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir, making it one of the “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas,” according to Page Six.

That memoir was finally announced in July, with The Woman In Me promising to cover the “incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history” in a press release.

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”