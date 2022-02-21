Britney Spears is ready to speak her truth. The singer has reportedly signed a history-making book deal to write a tell-all memoir about her career and personal life, likely including her controversial conservatorship. Simon & Schuster have reportedly secured Spears’ book after a bidding war with multiple publishing houses. Page Six first reported the news on Feb. 21, which was later confirmed by Variety, who describes the deal as “record-breaking.” Page Six claims the deal is worth upwards of $15 million, making it “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Neither Spears nor Simon & Schuster have confirmed the reports, but she did hint at the possibility of writing a memoir in January, posting a mysterious photo of a typewriter on Instagram. “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” she captioned the post. While details like the book’s title, potential release date, and the exact terms of the deal have yet to be revealed, Variety says fans should expect Spears to open up about her upbringing, music career, and relationships with her family, which have been fractured due to her conservatorship battle and the publication of a different book.

Spears’ deal comes after her sister Jamie Lynn released her own memoir Things I Should Have Said in January. Sources have told Deadline that Spears’ new deal is “unrelated” to her sister’s book. However, the “Gimme More” singer has made it known that she felt betrayed by the memoir, which reportedly initially went by the working title I Must Confess, a famous lyric from Spears’ debut single “...Baby One More Time.” In a Twitter post, Spears denied Jamie Lynn’s claim from the book that she locked them in a room with a knife. “Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” she wrote. “Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!”

Spears ended up sending Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter after she kept talking about her sister in multiple interviews to promote the memoir. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” her lawyer Mathew Rosengart wrote. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

In November 2021, Spears’ conservatorship came to an end after 13 years, accomplishing the goal of the #FreeBritney movement. She was put under the legal arrangement in 2007 by her father Jamie, who controlled her personal and financial decisions as conservator of her person and multimillion-dollar estate. In June 2021, Spears spoke out against her conservatorship in court, saying she was held in a mental health facility against her will in early 2019 and declaring that she would like to charge her father with conservatorship abuse. Jamie was eventually suspended as her conservator in September 2021 and is currently under investigation by Rosengart and his law firm.