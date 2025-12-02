Wedding bells are ringing for Miley Cyrus. The singer is engaged to Maxx Morando after four years of dating, as confirmed by People on Dec. 2. The couple has yet to comment on the report, but they sparked engagement rumors the night before while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cyrus wore a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger, set on a gold band, which was especially visible as she affectionately clutched Morando’s shoulder while posing on the red carpet. According to Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, she started wearing the ring in mid-November, insinuating that the proposal happened in the past month.

Stoking speculation even further, Morando’s father shared a congratulatory post with photos of the happy couple on his private Instagram account, complete with a close-up of the ring and a diamond ring emoji.

The couple did not confirm the rumors on the red carpet. Instead, Cyrus focused on her new song for Avatar: Fire and Ash, “Dream As One,” which happened thanks to the film’s director. “I was inducted as a Disney Legend at the same time as James Cameron,” she told Extra. “As we were both waiting to go on, it's like, ‘Well, what are you up to?' and ‘What are you up to?' And he was up to Avatar.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miley & Maxx’s Love Story

Cyrus soft-launched her romance with Liily drummer Morando in December 2021 by attending Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles together, and sneakily including a photo with him in an Instagram post of the event.

Since then, the two have kept their relationship very quiet. However, they have worked together often, with Morando producing the song “Handstand” on her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, before working on several songs from Cyrus’ Something Beautiful.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2023, Cyrus told British Vogue the story of how she met Morando, saying they were set up on a blind date. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she said. “I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.’” Clearly, it worked out for the better.