Miley Cyrus is giving us “Something Beautiful” earlier than expected. On March 31, the singer released the title track from her upcoming visual album Something Beautiful. Earlier that morning, Cyrus dropped the album’s “Prelude” before a countdown appeared on YouTube for her next music video.

“Something Beautiful” puts an elevated twist on Cyrus’ pop-rock roots with psychedelic flourishes that she embraced on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz. On the slow-burning glam-rock stomper, she seductively asks her lover (possibly boyfriend Maxx Morando) to tell her “something beautiful,” before things get real steamy.

“Boy, I'm losin' my breath, yes / Boy, you're markin' up my necklace,” she sings. “I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes.”

Cyrus stated in a post on social media that her new video “explores her deep connection to fashion.” Indeed, she makes a cinematic entrance in a feathery “custom design” by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler, performing the song with just her band. After changing into a more subdued look, the space begins to explode, leaving “something beautiful” in its wake.

YouTube / Miley Cyrus

After teasing her album for months, Cyrus announced Something Beautiful on March 24, revealing that her ninth studio album will be released on May 30 and will feature 13 new songs, along with sharing the stunning album cover. The next day, she unveiled the trailer for her Something Beautiful film, which will premiere in June and is described as a “one-of-a-kind pop opera.”

Miley Cyrus’ “Something Beautiful” Lyrics

Below, read the full lyrics for Cyrus’ new single.

Tell me somethin' beautiful, yeah, tonight

Until your lips turn blue

Said I don't wanna talk about it for too long

Baby, now I think I do

Ah, water to red wine, kissin' to kill time

Oh my, yeah

Ah, watching the doves cry into the sunrise

Oh, flash, bang, spark

Send home the guards and lay down your arms

And da, da-da-da, da-da

The great golden bomb, bomb, bomb

Boy, I'm losin' my breath, yes

Boy, you're markin' up my necklace

Boy, I'm losin' my breath

I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes

Tell me somethin' beautiful, yeah, about this world

When I'm in your palm, I'm like a pearl

Tell me somethin' I can hold on to, you're who I belong to

I drown in devotion (Devotion) as deep as the ocean (The ocean)

So don't let me go, no, no, no

Flash, bang, spark

Lightin' up the dark

Bomb, bomb

Boy, I'm losin' my breath, yes

Boy, it's poppin' out my chest, yes

Boy, I'm losin' my breath

I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes

Eat my heart, break my soul

Take my parts, let me go

Eat my heart, break my soul

Take my parts, let me go

Eat my heart, break my soul

Take my parts