Miley Cyrus' “Something Beautiful” Lyrics Live Up To The Song’s Title
The singer puts an elevated twist on her pop-rock roots.
Miley Cyrus is giving us “Something Beautiful” earlier than expected. On March 31, the singer released the title track from her upcoming visual album Something Beautiful. Earlier that morning, Cyrus dropped the album’s “Prelude” before a countdown appeared on YouTube for her next music video.
“Something Beautiful” puts an elevated twist on Cyrus’ pop-rock roots with psychedelic flourishes that she embraced on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz. On the slow-burning glam-rock stomper, she seductively asks her lover (possibly boyfriend Maxx Morando) to tell her “something beautiful,” before things get real steamy.
“Boy, I'm losin' my breath, yes / Boy, you're markin' up my necklace,” she sings. “I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes.”
Cyrus stated in a post on social media that her new video “explores her deep connection to fashion.” Indeed, she makes a cinematic entrance in a feathery “custom design” by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler, performing the song with just her band. After changing into a more subdued look, the space begins to explode, leaving “something beautiful” in its wake.
After teasing her album for months, Cyrus announced Something Beautiful on March 24, revealing that her ninth studio album will be released on May 30 and will feature 13 new songs, along with sharing the stunning album cover. The next day, she unveiled the trailer for her Something Beautiful film, which will premiere in June and is described as a “one-of-a-kind pop opera.”
Miley Cyrus’ “Something Beautiful” Lyrics
Below, read the full lyrics for Cyrus’ new single.
Tell me somethin' beautiful, yeah, tonight
Until your lips turn blue
Said I don't wanna talk about it for too long
Baby, now I think I do
Ah, water to red wine, kissin' to kill time
Oh my, yeah
Ah, watching the doves cry into the sunrise
Oh, flash, bang, spark
Send home the guards and lay down your arms
And da, da-da-da, da-da
The great golden bomb, bomb, bomb
Boy, I'm losin' my breath, yes
Boy, you're markin' up my necklace
Boy, I'm losin' my breath
I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes
Tell me somethin' beautiful, yeah, about this world
When I'm in your palm, I'm like a pearl
Tell me somethin' I can hold on to, you're who I belong to
I drown in devotion (Devotion) as deep as the ocean (The ocean)
So don't let me go, no, no, no
Flash, bang, spark
Lightin' up the dark
Bomb, bomb
Boy, I'm losin' my breath, yes
Boy, it's poppin' out my chest, yes
Boy, I'm losin' my breath
I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes
Eat my heart, break my soul
Take my parts, let me go
Eat my heart, break my soul
Take my parts, let me go
Eat my heart, break my soul
Take my parts