Miley Cyrus has “something beautiful” up her sleeve. On March 24 — which marked the 19th anniversary of Hannah Montana — the singer finally announced her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, will be released on May 30.

Cyrus took to Instagram to make her grand reveal, unveiling her Something Beautiful album cover and sharing details in the caption as if it were a press release. “Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records,” the post read.

Renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford shot the stunning album art, which features a close-up shot of Cyrus with just a single spotlight behind her, illuminating the vintage 1997 Thierry Mugler couture she’s wearing. According to her Instagram post, her wardrobe is meant to be a “striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

Cyrus first teased her next album in a November interview with Harper’s Bazaar, stating that Something Beautiful was its current working title. “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she said. “I would like to be a human psychedelic for people... I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

She hyped up her announcement by posting “Something Beautiful” posters and billboards around the world. A month prior, Cyrus sneakily teased her album title while presenting Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

What Will Something Beautiful Sound Like?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Something Beautiful will contain 13 original tracks, with Cyrus and Shawn Everett, whom she worked with on her 2023 hit “Used to Be Young,” serving as executive producers. She also collaborated with boyfriend Maxx Morando, who contributed to her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation. “I’ve always worked with the people that I love,” she told Harper’s. “And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

Cyrus has yet to confirm the track list, but filmmaker Panos Cosmatos, who is involved in the visuals, told the outlet that Something Beautiful was “more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.” While she said that the visuals drove the sound for this album, Cyrus still had a mission in writing the music.

“It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties,” she explained. “The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”