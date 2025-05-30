Spoilers for Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful film below. As she once sang on her 2019 single “Mother’s Daughter,” don’t f*ck with Miley Cyrus’ freedom. On May 30, the singer released her long-awaited album, Something Beautiful, which features the new song “Walk of Fame,” an ode to liberation that partly harkens back to her past.

The song plays like a spiritual sequel to Cyrus’ “Liberty Walk” from her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed. Like that track, “Walk of Fame” is an electro-pop jam tailored for the dancefloor, which celebrates freedom and alludes to the power of walking away from a toxic situation. But now, Cyrus knows her worth, turning a “Liberty Walk” into a full-blown “Walk of Fame,” no shame involved.

Cyrus alludes to a breakup several times, singing, “You beg me to stay but I walk away” in the first verse, and delving even deeper in the chorus. “Ooh, yeah, it's a walk of fame, and through the tears, I can see it so clear,” she declares. “Walk away, walk away.”

The track features Alabama Shakes musician Brittany Howard, who adds guitar and background vocals to the proceedings, before ending with a meaningful spoken-word outro that celebrates Cyrus’ legacy and impact. “You'll live forever in our hearts and minds,” she sings. “A star buried in the pavement, everyone will walk around it.”

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus doesn’t yet have her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (long overdue), but according to fans who attended an advance screening of the Something Beautiful film, the “Walk of Fame” video was filmed at the landmark and has a shocking ending. Perhaps it’s her way of manifesting the honor one day.

Miley Cyrus’ “Walk Of Fame” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Cyrus’ dancefloor banger “Walk of Fame” below.

(Brittany Howard)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (You'll live forever)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Every day, every night it's all the same

Hungry cries are calling out my name

You beg me to stay but I walk away

Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame

Walk away, yeah

(Desperation) Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

(Fascination) Yeah, the cars are bright and lightening up my face (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

(Captivation) Every day, every night it's all the same (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

(Delusion) I walk the concrete like it's a stage (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

Ooh, yeah, it's a walk of fame

And through the tears, I can see it so clear

Walk away, walk away (Yeah, еvery time I walk, it's a walk of fame)

Ooh, yеah, it's a walk of fame

And through the mirror, I can see it so clear

Walk away, walk away

Every night looking for a place to hide

And you could be that somewhere, is that alright?

Yeah, I could grab my coat and head out towards the train

But every time I walk, it's a walk of fame

(Desperation) Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame

(Fascination) Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame

(Captivation) Every day, every night it's all the same

(Delusion) I walk the concrete like it's a stage

Ooh, yeah, it's a walk of fame

And through the tears, I can see it so clear

Walk away, walk away (Yeah, еvery time I walk, it's a walk of fame)

Ooh, yеah, it's a walk of fame

And through the mirror, I can see it so clear

You walk away, walk away (Yeah, еvery time I walk, it's a walk of fame)

Every time I walk, you start going insane

But I walk away, but I walk away

Every time I walk, you start going insane

But I walk away, but I walk away

Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame, yeah, yeah

It's a walk of fame

Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame (Keep up now, keep up)

Ooh, yeah (Walk, walk, walk, walk)

Yeah (It's a walk of fame, it's a walk of fame)

(It's a walk of fame, it's a walk of fame)

(It's a walk of fame, it's a walk of fame)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I walk the concrete like it's a stage

Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame

I walk the concrete, I walk the concrete

I walk the concrete

You'll live forever in our hearts and minds

An ageless picture, a timeless smile

We'll wear it on our T-shirts

A star buried in the pavement

Everyone will walk around it, around it

You'll live forever, you'll live forever

You'll live forever, you'll live forever

You'll live forever