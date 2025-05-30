Music
Miley Cyrus’ “Walk Of Fame” Is A Powerful Dance Anthem
The new track features Alabama Shakes musician Brittany Howard.
Spoilers for Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful film below. As she once sang on her 2019 single “Mother’s Daughter,” don’t f*ck with Miley Cyrus’ freedom. On May 30, the singer released her long-awaited album, Something Beautiful, which features the new song “Walk of Fame,” an ode to liberation that partly harkens back to her past.
The song plays like a spiritual sequel to Cyrus’ “Liberty Walk” from her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed. Like that track, “Walk of Fame” is an electro-pop jam tailored for the dancefloor, which celebrates freedom and alludes to the power of walking away from a toxic situation. But now, Cyrus knows her worth, turning a “Liberty Walk” into a full-blown “Walk of Fame,” no shame involved.
Cyrus alludes to a breakup several times, singing, “You beg me to stay but I walk away” in the first verse, and delving even deeper in the chorus. “Ooh, yeah, it's a walk of fame, and through the tears, I can see it so clear,” she declares. “Walk away, walk away.”
The track features Alabama Shakes musician Brittany Howard, who adds guitar and background vocals to the proceedings, before ending with a meaningful spoken-word outro that celebrates Cyrus’ legacy and impact. “You'll live forever in our hearts and minds,” she sings. “A star buried in the pavement, everyone will walk around it.”
Cyrus doesn’t yet have her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (long overdue), but according to fans who attended an advance screening of the Something Beautiful film, the “Walk of Fame” video was filmed at the landmark and has a shocking ending. Perhaps it’s her way of manifesting the honor one day.
Miley Cyrus’ “Walk Of Fame” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Cyrus’ dancefloor banger “Walk of Fame” below.
(Brittany Howard)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (You'll live forever)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Every day, every night it's all the same
Hungry cries are calling out my name
You beg me to stay but I walk away
Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame
Walk away, yeah
(Desperation) Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)
(Fascination) Yeah, the cars are bright and lightening up my face (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)
(Captivation) Every day, every night it's all the same (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)
(Delusion) I walk the concrete like it's a stage (Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)
Ooh, yeah, it's a walk of fame
And through the tears, I can see it so clear
Walk away, walk away (Yeah, еvery time I walk, it's a walk of fame)
Ooh, yеah, it's a walk of fame
And through the mirror, I can see it so clear
Walk away, walk away
Every night looking for a place to hide
And you could be that somewhere, is that alright?
Yeah, I could grab my coat and head out towards the train
But every time I walk, it's a walk of fame
(Desperation) Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame
(Fascination) Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame
(Captivation) Every day, every night it's all the same
(Delusion) I walk the concrete like it's a stage
Ooh, yeah, it's a walk of fame
And through the tears, I can see it so clear
Walk away, walk away (Yeah, еvery time I walk, it's a walk of fame)
Ooh, yеah, it's a walk of fame
And through the mirror, I can see it so clear
You walk away, walk away (Yeah, еvery time I walk, it's a walk of fame)
Every time I walk, you start going insane
But I walk away, but I walk away
Every time I walk, you start going insane
But I walk away, but I walk away
Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame, yeah, yeah
It's a walk of fame
Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame (Keep up now, keep up)
Ooh, yeah (Walk, walk, walk, walk)
Yeah (It's a walk of fame, it's a walk of fame)
(It's a walk of fame, it's a walk of fame)
(It's a walk of fame, it's a walk of fame)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I walk the concrete like it's a stage
Every time I walk, it's a walk of fame
I walk the concrete, I walk the concrete
I walk the concrete
You'll live forever in our hearts and minds
An ageless picture, a timeless smile
We'll wear it on our T-shirts
A star buried in the pavement
Everyone will walk around it, around it
You'll live forever, you'll live forever
You'll live forever, you'll live forever
You'll live forever