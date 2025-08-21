Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Their 1st Child

Millie Bobby Brown now has a family of three. On Aug. 21, the Stranger Things star and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced that they welcomed their first child together, adopting a baby girl.

The couple shared the announcement in a joint Instagram post with a short and sweet letter to followers. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they wrote. “And then there were 3.”

To preserve their privacy, 21-year-old Brown and 23-year-old Bongiovi refrained from sharing photos of their newborn or any other details, including her name or birthday. Their new addition comes over a year after they secretly got married in May 2024, with only their close family in attendance, including Bongiovi’s famous father, Jon Bon Jovi.

Months later, the two confirmed their nuptials by sharing their first wedding photos on Instagram. “Forever and always, your wife,” she captioned her post, with Bongiovi writing under his post, “Forever and always, your husband.”

Millie & Jake’s Family Plans

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Brown opened up about her family plans in March on the SmartLess podcast, acknowledging she was “really young” to start a family and also wanted to focus on “really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer.” However, she was inspired by her parents, who welcomed their first child when her mom was 21 and her dad was 19.

“It’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.” However, Bongiovi had one condition. “Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married,” she said. “So that was his thing.”

Brown went on to explain that she and Bongiovi wanted to have a big family, as they both grew up with three siblings. She even hinted at adoption in their future. “I'm one of four. He's one of four,” he said. “So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting.”