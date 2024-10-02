Millie Bobby Brown Just Shared Her Wedding Photos For The First Time

Millie Bobby Brown is a proud married woman. On Oct. 2, the 20-year-old actor shared the first photos from her wedding to husband Jake Bongiovi on Instagram after they tied the knot back in May. “Forever and always, your wife,” she captioned the post.

The 22-year-old model Bongiovi also posted his own images, writing, “Forever and always, your husband.” Both of their slideshows featured photos from their nuptials, including the two saying “I do” in front of an extravagant flower arch in the middle of a vineyard, as well as snapshots showcasing the bride’s multiple wedding dresses.

Brown wore a custom white Galia Lahav gown with an intricate lace train and a matching sheer veil from Monvieve for the ceremony before changing into a satin, off-the-shoulder dress to dance the night away at the reception. The groom, meanwhile, wore a coordinating ivory tuxedo jacket and classic black pants.

As Bongiovi revealed, their ceremony was officiated by Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Papa on the Netflix series and commented on the post. “Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??” he said. Bongiovi also posted a photo with his famous father, Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie & Jake’s Love Story

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after Bongiovi posted a selfie with Brown on Instagram and called her “bff” with a heart emoji. Later that year, Brown made them Instagram-official by posting a blurry photo of them kissing while riding the London Eye.

After over a year of dating, the couple got engaged in April 2023, which they announced in dual Instagram posts with photos of Bongiovi hugging Brown, who was sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger. The actor invoked none other than Taylor Swift, captioning her post with the lyrics, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all” from the singer’s 2019 hit “Lover.”

A few months after their engagement, Brown opened up about how she knew Bongiovi was “the one” in an interview with the Sunday Times. “After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said. “You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”