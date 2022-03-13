Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

And just like that, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her reported boyfriend are official. Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTAs, stepping out together for the first time.

For their red carpet debut, the couple matched in black. Brown wore a black velvet dress, with lace embroidery, black sequins, and glass bead embellishment by Louis Vuitton, which she paired with elbow-length opera gloves and silver jewellery. Bongiovi kept it simple with an elegant black suit, which he topped off with a bow tie and a pin of Ukraine’s flag on his lapel, in solidarity with the country amidst the Russian invasion.

The actor – who turned 18 last month and launched a special collection of lip bundles for Florence By Mills, her beauty brand, to mark the occasion – has previously posted about Bongiovi (son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, don’t you know) on her Instagram. And he’s posted her, too.

Most recently, he shared a very blonde snap, wishing Brown a happy birthday. (They dressed as Barbie and Ken for her 18th birthday bash at London’s Cirque Le Soir nightclub and SoHo’s Windmill nightclub.) Prior to that, she had shared a candid holiday snap from the festive period. The pair were spotted at tourist attractions in London (the London Eye) and New York (under the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree) before that, though.

As previously stated, Biongiovi – full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi– is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. According to Hollywood Life, the 19-year-old has three siblings: two bothers, Romeo and Jesse, and one sister, Stephanie.

Brown went on to share the BAFTAs stage with Florence Pugh to present the award for Best Supporting Actor, becoming an unexpected highlight of the evening. “A duo made in absolute heaven,” according to one Twitter user. Brown and Bongiovi make a pretty heavenly duo too.