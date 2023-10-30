Jess Mariano is officially off the market. On Oct. 30, it was reported that Milo Ventimiglia secretly got married to Jarah Mariano earlier this year, as his representative confirmed to PEOPLE. Yes, his new wife shares a last name with his beloved Gilmore Girls character.

According to US Weekly, who first reported the nuptials, the This Is Us actor exchanged vows with the model in a private ceremony attended by only family and close friends. It’s not known exactly when they tied the knot.

California Dreamin’

Ventimiglia, 45, was first linked to model Mariano, 38, in summer 2022, as they were spotted around California together several times after he purchased a new Malibu home. However, neither of them have publicly confirmed their relationship.

The rumor mill swirled even more after Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed they were an item, sharing a photo of the couple opening a bottle of champagne and staring into each other’s eyes, which was originally shared on a friend’s Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the hood @jaharm + mi,” the photo was captioned, suggesting that they had moved into a new neighborhood together.

Milo Ventimiglia in 2019 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping His Love Life Private

Ventimiglia famously keeps his dating life private, not even letting fans know about the breakup of his last public relationship with Kelly Egarian. In a May 2021 interview with Haute Living, he explained that his work often got in the way of his love life.

“I’d get home from work and a girlfriend would want to spend time together, and I’d have to make sure I did spend time with her, sit down and eat,” he shared.

“But when my bowl is empty, I’ve got to go into my office, close the door, and work for another two hours so my lines are spot on and I’m ready to be on set the next day.”

More recently, he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the qualities he looks for in a partner are “honesty, authenticity, and intellect,” not alluding that he was already in a relationship.

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel in 2006. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Before Mariano and Egarian, Ventimiglia was previously linked to his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel and Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere, after which he vowed never to date another co-star again.

“From jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am,” he told MR PORTER in 2017. “You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things.