Spoilers ahead for Moon Knight Season 1. May 4 marked the finale of the first season of Marvel’s Moon Knight, a Disney+ series that follows the titular hero, aka Steven Grant, aka Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), as he attempts to piece together his rapidly dissolving life and psyche, while fulfilling his violent servitude to the Egyptian deity Khonshu. It’s your standard multiple personality, antihero, mystic thriller, all of which fall under the Marvel umbrella. Unlike fellow Marvel series Loki, however, Moon Knight’s finale concluded without an after-credits promise of Season 2, raising questions about its future.

Being that Moon Knight is an Marvel Cinematic Universe property, fans can almost definitely expect more of the character going forward. If there’s one thing the MCU is good at, it’s taking their properties and establishing connective tissue across all of their titles. In one positive sign, director Mohamed Diab told Collider, “Moon Knight is staying, staying for a long time.” Whether or not that will translate into a second season of the Disney+ series, though, has yet to be announced.

While Moon Knight was originally marketed as a limited series, Marvel may not want to close the door on it yet. A pair of tweets from the entertainment company’s social media team promisingly hinted at future Moon Knight plans. After Marvel Studios’ official Twitter page shared the trailer for Episode 6 and referred to it as the “series finale,” that post was quickly removed, per The Direct. A replacement tweet 14 minutes later carried a noted change: The episode was referred to as the “season finale,” which bodes well for next chapter.

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Moon Knight Season 2 Cast

Central to the show, of course, is Moon Knight himself. Isaac has expressed at least a conditional interest in continuing Marc/Steven’s arc going forward. “There’s definitely no official plans to continue it,” he told The Radio Times in early May. “I think it would depend on what the story is.” Isaac also added, “That being said, I love being Steven. I just love it. It’s just like, physically, it’s so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I’d be happy to be part of it.”

If Season 2 does move forward, Isaac would need to come back to play his many personalities, and we’d also expect to see stars like May Calamawy and F. Murray Abraham return.

Moon Knight Plot And Theories

The Season 1 finale didn’t leave fans with a nice and tidy ending. In a mid-credits scene, yet another personality, Jake Lockley, made his debut. “Marc Spector truly believed that after he and I parted ways, I wanted his wife to be my avatar,” Khonshu said during the ominous sequence. “Why would I ever need anybody else? … But he has no idea how troubled he truly is. Meet my friend, Jake Lockley.” After that twist, there’s a lot Season 2 could explore.

Moon Knight Season 2 Release Date

If the powers that be at Marvel do opt to give Moon Knight a second season it’ll likely be a while until it hits screens. As it stands, Marvel already has four Disney+ titles slated to premiere in 2022: Ms. Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, She-Hulk, and What If...? Season 2. Not to mention their announced but unscheduled titles like Agatha: House of Harkness, Armor Wars, Echo, I Am Groot, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Secret Invasion, Silk, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Wakanda, and the aforementioned Loki Season 2. If we do get any more Moon Knight, he’ll have to wait in line.

As for other ways audiences can hope to see the character again, the possibilities abound. Obviously, Marvel is a bit notorious for sneaking characters into other projects for the sake of cohesion, which means that it’s anyone’s guess if Isaac’s Moon Knight will crop up in any Marvel projects in the near future, whether it be on Disney+ or on the big screen.

This post will be updated as more information on Moon Knight Season 2 is released.