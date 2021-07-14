Spoilers ahead for Loki Episode 6. As was revealed in a mid-credits surprise, Loki Season 2 is officially on its way — and the news might be enough to soften the blow of the finale’s devastating developments. From Loki and Sylvie’s big blow-up and betrayal to Mobius forgetting his mischievous bestie altogether due to some terrifying timeline hijinks, Loki has never seemed more alone than he does right now. And that’s not the only damage: Sylvie’s killing of He Who Remains has apparently unleashed the Multiverse, opening the door to untold chaos for both Loki Season 2 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

Even after the season finale clarified some big mysteries — like who’s behind the Time Variance Authority and the suspicious menace Miss Minutes — there are plenty of new questions now, too. For starters, how did a high school vice principal named Rebecca Tourminet go on to become Ravonna Renslayer? And what does life look like back on the Avengers’ Earth after the Multiversal War has ostensibly broken out? As you ponder (and perhaps cry upon rewatching), here is everything to know about Loki Season 2 so far.

Loki Season 2 Release Date

Marvel Studios

Though it will likely be a while before a release date for Loki Season 2 is announced, the first season’s production timeline (not the Sacred kind) could give viewers a hint about what to expect. Deadline reported in January 2020 that filming had begun on Loki’s first season, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw (who plays Renslayer) confirmed to Forbes that production resumed that September following a COVID hiatus. Filming ultimately wrapped in December, per CBR.

So the series took about six months to film in total, followed by six months before its Disney+ debut. As Inverse reported, scheduled shooting dates published in Production Weekly pointed to a Loki Season 2 filming in January of 2022. If it’s made at a similar pace, the show’s second season could feasibly come out in early 2023. This would make Loki Season 2 the last MCU project to come out before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Jonathan Majors is set to star as Kang the Conqueror. And because Majors just made his Marvel debut as He Who Remains (an implied variant of Kang) in the Loki Season 1 finale, the connection is clearer than ever.

Loki Season 2 Trailer

If Loki Season 2 does premiere in 2023, you probably shouldn’t expect a trailer before mid-2022 or later. However, there’s a good chance you will get hints of Loki and Sylvie’s mischief before then. Both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appear to tie back to the time-twisting implications of the Loki season finale. In fact, the God of Mischief could theoretically appear in the latter. It’s just a wish/rumor among fans for now, but the multiverse connection seems like the ideal opportunity to tease what Loki gets into between seasons. Plus, there’s some precedent: Thor and Loki’s visit to Bleecker Street in Thor: Ragnarok was teased a year earlier in a Doctor Strange post-credits scene.

Whatever happens, your next look at Loki is coming way sooner than you think — Tom Hiddleston is reprising the role in the upcoming animated series What If...? The show’s theme of alternate realities seems perfectly equipped to reference Loki’s most recent mischief.

Loki Season 2 Cast

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Though the cast for Loki Season 2 has not yet been announced, the setup of Season 1’s ending paves the way for all of your favorites to return, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Mbatha-Raw as Renslayer, and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes. Majors’ character may have been killed in the finale, but he could presumably play the other dangerous variants he warned Loki and Sylvie about, including Kang the Conqueror himself.

Wilson previously told Extra that it would be “interesting” to see Mobius make multiple appearances throughout the MCU. As far as the behind-the-scenes team, neither director and executive producer Kate Herron nor head writer Michael Waldron have confirmed their return just yet. Here’s hoping they stick around and deliver another helping of Loki’s signature heart and chaos.

Loki Season 2 Plot & Theories

Marvel Studios

Based on the heartbreaking twist of the July 14 finale, Loki Season 2 could deal with the ramifications of Multiversal War at the TVA and beyond. Of course, a lot will go down in the MCU between now and then, so the next entry is pretty unlimited in its potential reach — but Mobius remembering Loki is sure to be at the top of many fans’ wish lists.

Just like the Season 1 finale briefly explored Renslayer’s apparent origins as a high school vice principal, Season 2 could offer a glimpse at the backstories of other variants like Mobius and Hunter B-15, who said she looked happy in her real life. Whatever happens, the timing of Loki Season 2 could make it the perfect segue into the next Ant-Man and the Wasp film, where more timeline chaos is sure to ensue.