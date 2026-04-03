Jessi Draper’s Bachelorette Admirer Could Signal Another Reality TV Crossover

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season may be on ice — but that doesn’t mean her suitors are staying out of the reality spotlight. In fact, one of them recently shared a flirty message for Taylor’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star, Jessi Draper.

A Rosy Crossover?

On March 31, 28-year-old suitor Brandon Perce posted a video addressed to “Jessi from Single Lives of Mormon Wives,” referencing her newly ready-to-mingle status amidst her divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura.

“I have a friend who is interested,” he begins — before going on to describe, well, himself. “He’s a dad, he’s got tattoos, likes to work out. He has a job, doesn’t like to golf, and he’s got history with one of your friends.” (Some more specifics from Brandon’s Bachelorette bio: He’s a Chicago Bears-loving loan officer whose idea of a perfect date entails “a sunset hike, followed by pizza and cuddles on the couch.”)

Brandon concluded his video with a plea to his followers to “do what you do” and tag Jessi, adding: “Let’s make it happen.” Indeed, the message got to Jessi pretty quickly — and she simply commented, “Hi.”

Jessi’s Single Era

Sure, one teeny exchange does not make a relationship. But after Jessi made headlines for reportedly kissing Chase McWhorter — her co-star Miranda McWhorter’s ex — flirting with someone outside the world of #MomTok and its adjacents could be a less dramatic path into the dating pool.

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Granted, after five years of marriage, Jessi has said she’s keen to take her time with potential connections. “I want to date. I want to not be tied down,” she recently told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy. “I have my freedom back, so I don’t want to jump into anything.” But regardless of Jessi’s prospects with this specific suitor, a Bachelorette contestant shooting his shot with a Mormon Wives star might serve as a sign that Taylor’s contenders plan to stick around — even if viewers didn’t (and may never) meet them in the traditional way.

In fact, the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast has been interviewing Taylor’s men, which several fans have theorized might be the franchise’s way of acquainting them with viewers ahead of their potential appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Whether it airs or not, it’s clear that Taylor’s Bachelorette experiment has already shaken up the reality landscape — catalyzing even more crossovers between singles and storylines from show to show.