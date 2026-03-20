MomTok may not survive March 19. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper’s husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce on the same day that her co-star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled. TMZ first reported the news, stating Jordan “beelined it” to a Utah court to file papers and confirmed their split to the outlet.

“This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition. I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

The couple got married in October 2020 and share two children, 6-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Jovi, as well as Jordan’s 13-year-old daughter Peyton from a previous relationship.

Jordan concluded his statement by asking for “privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family.” Production on Mormon Wives Season 5 is currently paused amid Taylor’s ongoing domestic violence investigation, meaning the immediate aftermath of his filing will not be filmed.

What Has Jessi Said?

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Jessi has yet to comment on Jordan’s filing. However, she’s been very candid about their marriage struggles in the past two seasons of Mormon Wives. During Season 3, Jessi admitted to having an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette and said she received “emotional abuse” from Jordan, who told People, “I take full accountability for the pain I caused Jessi during our marriage.”

The couple agreed to separate for 90 days, but eventually reconciled to work on their marriage. In Season 4, they were still having intense fights, including a disagreement over Jessi deciding to use her maiden name publicly. She also discovered that her prenup with Jordan may be invalid due to missing witness signatures, raising concerns about what would happen if they divorced.

Just a week before Jordan filed, Jessi told People that they were still “going to a lot of therapy” to work on their marital issues. “We've been doing that for about a year now since the separation happened, and it's helped a lot,” she said. “It's taught us both a lot about how we are as individuals and how we are in a relationship, and it's just kind of still a work in progress.”