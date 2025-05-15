Miranda From Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Has History With Taylor

Our favorite Mormon Wives are back, and there’s a new cast member in the mix. Miranda McWhorter joins The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2, which premiered on May 15, alongside stars Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Layla Taylor.

If you’ve been following #MomTok for a while, Miranda may be a familiar face. She was reportedly involved in the swinging scandal that catapulted the Utah-based influencers into fame — and landed them a reality series. It started when Taylor announced her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul and exposed their swinging circle, which she claimed included Miranda and her then-husband, Chase McWhorter.

Naturally, Miranda’s decision to join the show on Season 2 raised eyebrows among the cast, who questioned her intentions from the very first episode. And it became clear that she had a lot of issues to clear up with Taylor herself. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest Mormon Wives star.

Miranda’s Family

Miranda is one of the few Mormon Wives stars who is entering the show single. She recently divorced Chase, with whom she shares two children, Brooks and Cohen. In fact, this was one of the reasons she decided to join the show after declining the opportunity for Season 1.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

“I’m no longer married; that was a big part of it for sure,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I still had a lot of healing to do in Season 1 regarding my past with Taylor, and I wasn’t sure at that time if I was ready to let that back in... By the time season two was about to start, I was divorced and just really wanting to close the chapter of the whole swinging thing and my past.”

While she’s no longer with Chase, he does appear in Season 2 with his new girlfriend and causes some mayhem during a house party.

Miranda’s Job & Social Media

Like the rest of the cast, Miranda got her start on TikTok, garnering over 1.2 million followers. She was an early member of #MomTok, specifically as part of a trio with Taylor and their mutual friend Camille Munday, who regularly went viral. Much like her costars, being a TikTok influencer became her main job and primary source of income.

Cristian Lopez/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Miranda mainly posts videos of her performing TikTok trends and dances, often featuring her two children. While she knows the rest of the girls, she posted content separately from the group as they filmed the first season of the series. But now, she regularly shares videos nodding to the swinging scandal and her decision to join the show.

Miranda’s Swinging Involvement

As Taylor says during the first few episodes of Season 2, Miranda was reportedly part of the swinging scandal that divided #MomTok. According to Taylor, Miranda and Chase participated in the same “soft swinging” that she and her ex-husband were involved in.

Initially, the exes denied it, but eventually Chase admitted to being at the same parties where swinging happened, without actively participating. Now, Taylor and Miranda are disputing specific details on Mormon Wives, while trying to repair their friendship.