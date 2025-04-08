Jen Affleck may have the same last name as Oscar winner Ben Affleck, but their exact connection is still unclear. In an exclusive interview with Bustle, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star reveals that she and her husband Zac are taking steps to determine if they’re related to the famous actor, after reports questioned her Season 1 claims.

Speaking at MCoBeauty’s National Dupe Day event in Salt Lake City, the Utah-based Jen opened up about her family’s relationship with the Boston-born Afflecks. She says she wasn’t entirely sure how much they were related — if at all — but hopes to find out soon.

“We've talked about it,” she tells Bustle. “We haven't clarified with a genealogist or anything. In fact, that's something we still want to do.”

Jen also explains that Zac’s family told her about their potential famous relative. “This was all relayed to us from his grandpa, and so it's been told his whole life, but... it's not like they actually know him and hang out with him,” she says.

“We're Big On Family History”

Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, and Taylor Paul at MCoBeauty’s National Dupe Day event. Gabrielle Santos

Finding out the truth about Zac’s family lineage is important to Jen. “Something about Mormon culture is we're big on family history, and so somehow us Mormons can always find a connection with someone,” she explains. “That's how I've always seen it, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘Hey, somehow they’re second cousins. Would love to meet.’”

In the first season of the hit reality show, Jen claimed that her husband Zac’s father, Dave Affleck, is the first cousin of Ben, his fellow actor brother Casey, and their family. If true, this would mean that Zac is Ben’s first cousin once removed.

A Funny Coincidence

At the time of filming, Ben was married to Jennifer Lopez, who adopted his last name personally, like Jen did when she married Zac. In addition, she and the singer share the same middle name, which means that both went by Jennifer Lynn Affleck before Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.

Weeks after the first season premiered in September 2024, People cited a source who claimed that the Utah-based family and the Boston-born Afflecks aren’t related at all. Perhaps the truth will be revealed to everyone (including Zac and Jen) in Season 2 of the Hulu series, which premieres on May 15.