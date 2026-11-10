The influence of #MomTok is spreading far beyond the comforts of Swig Country.

Streaming on Nov. 12, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County follows a new group of young moms in Southern California — each with their own unique relationship drama and connection to Mormon culture. Of course, one familiar face is among the bunch: Jen Affleck, the only cast member from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to lead the new show.

But as the reality star navigates a new series and friendships, what does her future with the original series look like?

“Well, as of right now, I’m balancing both just because they are still my friends,” Affleck tells Bustle. “So, until they kick me out of MomTok, I feel like I will always be a part of it.”

The 27-year-old mom of three — with a fourth on the way — adds: “I think there’s this [question of] Is she in MomTok? Is she out of MomTok? Whether I’m in or out, they’re still my friends.”

So while it doesn’t sound like Affleck will be joining original castmates Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews in leaving the original Mormon Wives, she has been enjoying the change of scenery. “I’m definitely happy to be in Orange County now,” she says.

Disney/Maya Dehlin

Affleck previously opened up to Bustle about finding a new kind of community in California, where she originally relocated to perform on Dancing with the Stars Season 34. “There’s a lot more pressure in Utah [to conform], especially with the majority of the state being [Mormons],” she said, adding about the Golden State’s influence on her faith: “In California, I definitely feel like there’s not as much pressure, because it’s way more diverse. So I feel like we’re able to express [ourselves] in different ways.”

Affleck’s relationship with her faith isn’t the only thing evolving in this new chapter. On Nov. 3, she filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck.

“The last couple of years has trained me to be a person that doesn’t really trust themselves. And through this process, that’s been the hardest thing — like, questioning and doubting myself,” she says. “At the end of the day, I knew what was the right decision for me. It was just having the strength to move forward with that.”