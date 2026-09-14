Mikayla Matthews is separating herself from MomTok. On Sept. 14, the reality star announced that she was leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ahead of Season 6, taking to Instagram to explain that she “made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing the show at this moment.”

While Matthews didn’t specify the “news” that inspired her choice, she explained in her post that she’s “not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree [with],” insinuating that she has an issue with one of her co-stars’ actions on the Hulu series.

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly,” she wrote. “And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical. It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

Matthews is likely referring to her co-star Taylor Frankie Paul, who was involved in a domestic violence investigation stemming from an incident in February with her ex Dakota Mortensen, which led to production being paused on Mormon Wives Season 5. Shortly after, the two were embroiled in a social media feud, where Matthews alluded to not tolerating Paul’s “destructive behavior,” and Paul responded saying that Matthews is “the epitome of someone that was waiting for my downfall.”

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“There were plenty of times during her multiple rock bottoms where I could’ve hopped on the train and kicked her while she was down, but I never did. There’s a line between giving compassion and enabling and that line was crossed a long time ago,” Matthews responded in a TikTok comment, saying she loves Paul and there’s “absolutely no feud” on her end.

Notably, Paul said Matthews “can find her way to the door if she doesn’t want to film with me,” and it seems she might have listened. Hulu resumed filming in July, but skipped ahead to Season 6 and used their previous footage for a truncated fifth season, which premiered on Sept. 10. Paul’s future isn’t yet confirmed, but Us Weekly reported that she’s expected to return to Mormon Wives.

Given the timeline, it’s likely that Matthews will feature in at least a portion of Season 6 before her departure. Her choice of words also leaves the door open for a return, as do her friendships with Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, who supported her in the comments section. Regardless of the outcome, she thanked Mormon Wives, acknowledging how it “has helped me provide for my family,” but ended her note by seemingly protesting the show’s storylines.

“I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others,” she wrote. “This shouldn’t be ‘relatable’ or entertainment in any way. Supporting an ADULT doesn’t mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change. I was in that enabling cycle for years, and I’m not going to be a part of that again.”