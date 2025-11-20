Mormon Wives Fans Spot A Big Error In The Season 3 Intro

It’s impossible to resist the urge to skip The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives intro, with its campy hymnal remix and over-the-top visuals. Of course, that compulsive rewatchability ensures fans will pay close attention — and in Season 3, they spotted a mistake that usually might have gone unnoticed.

The Mormon Wives Season 3 intro sees the titular posse walk through the desert holding hands — first in form-fitting white gowns against a dusky scene surrounded by fire (why not?) and then in daylight, sporting flowy, sky-blue dresses as orange powder blows around them.

But all the dramatics couldn’t distract fans from an apparent mistake in the latter scene. “Please tell me I’m not the only one who notices the visible dress clamps,” one TikTok user wrote.

Over on Reddit, another fan wondered: “Did anyone else notice the clips on the back of the dress in the intro??? Very on brand for this show.”

Indeed, most of the intro films the cast head-on — but when it cuts to their backs, clamps can be seen gathering the fabric of at least one member of #MomTok’s dress.

Hulu

These tools are typically used when trying on clothes to help give you an idea of what a piece will look like once it’s been tailored to your body. They can also be used in a pinch to, say, film the intro of your hit Hulu reality show, though ideally, fans wouldn’t see past the illusion. Or perhaps, as one TikTok user joked: “It’s on purpose, they look put together but they’re hiding secrets.” A fitting metaphor in a season full of sleuthing!

All Eyes On Mormon Wives

Speaking of secrets, Season 3 was full of them. Much of the latest installment (which dropped on Nov. 13) revolved around Jessi Ngatikaura — who’s recently been going by her given name, Draper — and the extent of her affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette.

Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and a lie detector test helped the group arrive at some understanding of what really went down — which, Jessi has clarified, did not include sex. “We might as well just start an LLC for our company,” Neeley recently told Bustle of getting into the detective biz with Mikayla, adding: “Right now, Taylor [Frankie Paul]’s on The Bachelorette, so you better believe I’m doing some investigation work on these men.”