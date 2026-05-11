It may be a while before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns to Hulu, but in the meantime, plenty of drama is playing out across comment sections and Instagram stories.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, Mikayla Matthews shared a lengthy post that seemed to reference co-star Taylor Frankie Paul. Mikayla began by analogizing her skin condition — a result of her chronic illness — with that of someone “stuck in an unhealthy cycle,” writing: “Imagine someone told me, ‘Hey, we know for 100% certainty that if you stopped using this cream, your rashes would go away.’ Then imagine I continued using that cream while still asking people for sympathy and help. At some point, my friends would probably say, ‘We feel sorry for you, but stop using the cream so you can heal.’”

Mikayla’s comments come amidst Taylor’s ongoing legal saga with her ex Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares her youngest child.

She explained that while she has compassion for those involved, “I cannot sit here and pretend it’s okay that YEARS of destructive behavior are now being discussed more than ever online and turned into a ‘pick a side’ game, when the only correct side anyone should truly be on in all of this is the children’s side.”

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In the comments of TikToker @aclemons7’s video about the post, Taylor responded. “She is the epitome of someone that was waiting for my downfall and not only watched it, but clearly kicking me too,” Taylor wrote, claiming that she “rarely, if ever” came to Mikayla for support.

“She is ‘exhausted of me’ as I tried to stay home and suffer in silence… just like I was doing currently and STILL coming at me comparing rashes and cream to my situation,” she continued. “I’m fed up, but I knew she was going through her own stuff and I didn’t want to make it worse. Clearly she can’t do the same.”

Taylor concluded her message by saying that Mikayla “can find her way to the door if she doesn’t want to film with me.”

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Later, on @stephwithdadeets’ TikTok video about Taylor’s response, Mikayla called Taylor’s “praying for her downfall” claims “bizarre,” adding: “There were plenty of times during her multiple rock bottoms where I could’ve hopped on the train and kicked her while she was down, but I never did.”

She continued, “I gave compassion and just let her know I was there and hated to see her like this. There [is] a line between giving compassion and enabling and that line was crossed a long time ago.”

However, Mikayla said she loves Taylor and wants the best for her, clarifying that there is “absolutely no feud” on her end.