Whitney Leavitt Announced Her Mormon Wives Exit In The Most Camp Way

Whitney Leavitt found a way to end her time on both Broadway and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives with a bang. On May 3, during her final performance in Chicago, the MomTok influencer announced that she was leaving the Hulu series, weeks after hinting at the possibility. And in true Whitney fashion, she confirmed her departure in the most camp way.

According to TikTok user @danielle.shesfun, who was in attendance, Whitney went “off-script” at her final show, slipping in the news of her departure while in character as Roxie Hart.

She ad-libbed with the conductor about newspaper headlines, boasting about how “Roxie rocked Chicago.” But this time, he pretended to notice something unusual, and she broke the fourth wall, stating, “Hmm, what does that say? Whitney Leavitt is leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Audience members weren’t able to capture footage of the moment, since recording videos during Broadway shows isn’t permitted, but as reported by the TikToker during intermission, the crowd went “wild,” causing her to miss Whitney’s next line. The Hollywood Reporter separately confirmed that Whitney is exiting the Mormon Wives cast.

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Whitney made her Broadway debut in January, entering Chicago following a lauded run on Dancing with the Stars. Her Mormon Wives co-stars flew out to New York for her opening night, which was reportedly filmed for Season 5 before production was paused due to Taylor Frankie Paul’s domestic violence investigation.

Whitney’s departure comes just as Hulu announced it would resume filming for Season 5. As fans know, she left the series prior to Season 3 before returning in the middle of filming, and was still considered part of the show. Therefore, it’s unknown whether she will still be a full-time cast member or simply a guest star for the parts of Season 5 she already filmed. (This also means there’s always hope for her to return in the future.)

In a March interview with THR, Whitney floated the possibility of leaving Mormon Wives, in hopes of pursuing more acting projects after Chicago. Her husband, Connor, is making his off-Broadway debut, stepping into 11 to Midnight later this month, which means the family has no plans to return to Utah anytime soon.

“I’m figuring it out in real time,” she explained. “We’re figuring it out together, but it feels like that’s the trajectory of where it’s going. But again, I wouldn’t be where I am without it, but it feels like it’s time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfill these dreams and passions that I’ve been trying to get even before the show.”