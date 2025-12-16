Whitney Leavitt may not have won Dancing with the Stars, but she’s booked and busy all the same. Weeks after the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was announced as the next Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago, the mom of three unveiled yet another acting project.

On Dec. 16, Whitney announced her film debut. She will star alongside Jesse Kove in a Christmas rom-com with a working title of All for Love, which is currently in production and due to premiere next holiday season.

According to a press release, Whitney plays a podcaster named Winona. A holiday dating-app partnership (meta!) leads her to forge a connection with an online “mystery man who feels like everything she’s been missing.”

Ah, but there’s a You’ve Got Mail-esque twist in store! Unbeknownst to Winona, the man is Luke: the “rugged renovator transforming her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue — and the last guy she’d ever expect to fall for in real life.” A first-look image from the film sees the pair clutching Christmas lights while making some serious eye contact.

All for Love is written by Ansley Gordon and directed by Jake Helgren. If you’re one to keep up with TV rom-coms, you might recognize Helgren as the director of A Cowboy Christmas Romance — aka, the first Lifetime holiday movie to feature a sex scene (technically, the PG-but-still-quite-swoony implication of a sex scene).

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s Got The Acting Bug

There’s no word yet about where All for Love will air, but its production company, The Ninth House, has made movies that appeared on Lifetime, Hallmark, and Tubi, to name a few potential destinations.

In the meantime, Whitney celebrated the big news with a video of her walking into her set trailer, paired with throwback clips of past auditions. “The hardest part? Not giving up 🥹💕,” she wrote.

As Whitney recently told Elite Daily, she’s been manifesting a cinematic 2026 — quite successfully, it turns out! “I wanna be in the movies, you know? Acting has always been a huge passion of mine,” she said earlier this month, noting her passion for a variety of genres. “Musicals, horror, thriller — I would love to be in a horror.”

She also has princesses in mind. “What about, like, a live-action Anastasia? I’m just saying, I’m just putting it out there,” she teased. “I think it needs to happen.” Given her manifestation record so far, well... it seems that anything is possible.