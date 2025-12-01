Between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Dancing with the Stars, it’s been a packed (and ever-dramatic) year of reality TV for Whitney Leavitt. But in her next project, the mom of three won’t be playing herself.

From The Ballroom To Broadway

On Dec. 1, it was announced that Whitney will play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway in early 2026 — a role fans have been manifesting for her since she danced to a song from the musical, “Cell Block Tango,” on Dancing with the Stars. Her dance partner Mark Ballas was all for it, too, writing on Instagram: “Where you at @Chicagomusical?”

As noted by Broadway World, Whitney’s limited engagement will run from Feb. 2 through March 15 at the Ambassador Theatre.

The Mormon Wives star celebrated the big development on social media, sharing a glimpse at her in character as Chicago’s showbiz-minded murderer. “Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining @chicagomusical in the iconic role of Roxie Hart,” Whitney wrote.

Several of Whitney’s Mormon Wives castmates shared their support in Instagram and TikTok comments. “So incredible I cannot wait to watch,” wrote Mayci Neeley — while Layla Taylor was looking ahead, too. “Booking my flight!!!!!” she wrote, adding that she’s “so damn proud” of Whitney.

What’s Next For Whitney?

Whitney isn’t the only familiar face who’s parlayed the reality spotlight into a stage run. Recently, for example, Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix played Roxie in the wake of #Scandoval.

Of course, Whitney’s announcement comes on the heels of a different kind of controversy. As seen on Mormon Wives, several of Whitney’s #MomTok friends took issue with her returning to the show after missing much of Season 3 — believing that she was only using the platform to gain other opportunities. As Whitney admitted on the show, she didn’t want to be part of the “sisterhood” at all.

Fred Hayes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I heard from my team Dancing with the Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and that’s a motivator,” she said in a confessional. “I’ll come back for that!”

Indeed, Whitney hasn’t been shy about her entertainment aspirations. In a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, she even confirmed that she has another project in the works in addition to Chicago. “I did just book my first movie, which is really exciting,” she teased.

Fans will have to wait for more Mormon Wives — Season 4 is due early next year — to see how Whitney’s burgeoning limelight impacts her storylines on the show.