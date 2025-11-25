Already missing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after its latest episodes dropped on Nov. 13? Don’t worry — more is on the way.

On Nov. 25, Hulu announced that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 is officially a go. In fact, Hulu has ordered a whopping 20 episodes. As Deadline notes, this likely includes a fourth and fifth season (as a similar order was announced ahead of Season 2). Producer Jeff Jenkins told the outlet that the titular moms will be in production “through most of 2026.” As they say in the show’s earworm of an intro... hallelujah!

But first, here’s everything to know about the Season 4 release date window, cast, and more.

The Season 4 Release Date Is Soon

While Hulu hasn’t announced specifics on the Mormon Wives Season 4 release date, the streamer announced it will return in early 2026. Six months passed between the second and third installments, and if that pattern holds, new episodes could arrive by May.

Is The Whole Cast Back?

The upcoming Dec. 4 reunion may be able to shed light on pressing questions, including whether any of the Mormon Wives cast are stepping away from the show. Season 3 showed that surprises are always possible, with Whitney Leavitt opting to sit out most of the first half until her Dancing with the Stars opportunity came calling.

Disney/Fred Hayes

While chatting with Deadline, Jenkins hinted at the way future seasons can focus on different wives. “We’re very lucky to have an ensemble, like Jessi [Draper]’s been carrying the ball” in Season 3, he said. “Taylor Frankie Paul carried the ball in the season before that, so there’s always someone who’s got big story breaking.”

In addition to the previously mentioned Whitney, Jessi, and Taylor, the current Mormon Wives cast includes Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Miranda McWhorter.

About The Season 4 Timeline...

Wondering what might go down in Season 4? One big storyline will likely be Taylor being cast as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 22, which is currently filming. Mayci and Mikayla — whose sleuthing was a big part of Mormon Wives Season 3 — recently told Bustle that they’re looking out for their castmate. “You better believe I’m doing some investigation work on these men,” Mayci said.

Michael Kirchoff/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In fact, in a recent on-set interview with Jesse Palmer, Taylor said several of her pals actually assisted during a group date. “I think some of these guys are still licking their wounds, actually, from that group date,” Jesse said. “Because they got lashed.” Oh, the reality crossover sounds juicy.