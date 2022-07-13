Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. After six episodes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has a new superhero in Kamala Khan. While fans might be hoping for more New Jersey adventures with the cosmic hero, it looks like a Ms. Marvel Season 2 may not happen. After all, not only was it billed as a limited series, but Kamala’s fate is pretty unknown by the end of the season.

To recap, the final episode tied up pretty much all of the loose ends. Najma is killed and Kamran manages to escape the DODC, with the implication that Bruno was able to smuggle him out of the country so he can meet up with Kareem/Red Dagger in Pakistan. Kamala finally gets a full superhero costume — given to her by her mom — and finally adopts the name Ms. Marvel after a conversation with her dad. Bruno reveals he’s heading off to Caltech, and even shallow influencer Zoe and Nakia become friends. The DODC, meanwhile, reprimands Agent Deever for attacking Kamran and Kamala, and all of New Jersey gets to celebrate the debut of their own brand new Brown superhero.

It’s a happy and tidy ending, but in the post-credits scene, Kamala’s bangle glows and she’s suddenly swapped with Captain Marvel. The scene cuts to black with the message that Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels, a movie debuting in July 2023.

That would suggest that Kamala’s story going forward is going to happen within the MCU movies, not her own show. "It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero], she will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there," producer Sana Amanat told Screen Rant.

But she also hinted she’s open to more Ms. Marvel seasons in the future. "I will say I really hope that she is a part … you know, I hope we get a season two is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that,” Amanat said. To be clear, Disney has yet to confirm if there will ever be a second season of Ms. Marvel following The Marvels, but let’s break down everything else we know so far.

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

If the series does end up getting renewed for a second season, it would definitely have to air after The Marvels, which is set to debut in July 2023. TV shows also typically take about a year to produce. If a second season starts filming right away, we could be looking at a fall 2023 premiere. But depending on what happens to Kamala in the movie — and if it bridges to other Marvel films — we could also be looking at 2024 or beyond.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 Cast

Alongside Iman Vellani as Kamala, a second season would likely feature Bruno (Matt Lintz), Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher), Kamala’s mom Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), her dad Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), and her brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh). Season 2 might continue to delve into her family’s past too, which would mean the return of Sana (Samina Ahmad). And we can also assume that we’ll see Kareem (Aramis Knight) and Kamran (Rish Shah) once again.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 Plot

There are still plenty of plot lines that a second season could pull from the 2014 comic book series, as the show ended up going in a very different direction for Kamala’s powers. In the comics, Kamala’s adventures take her all over the world. She fights an evil Thomas Edison clone, teams up with Wolverine and Spider-Man, and becomes a full-on Avenger.

Alternatively, Season 2 could also focus more on Kamran and his powers. His character is pretty different from his comic book counterpart, whose powers come from the same source as Kamala’s. But in the show, they share both similar powers and an intertwined past through their mothers. While they seem to be on good terms in the show, Kamran ends up being one of Kamala’s antagonists in the comics. The MCU loves a good ol’ friends-to-enemies drama, so if the series does get renewed, Kamala better watch her back.