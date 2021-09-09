20 Years Ago, Celebs At The 2001 MTV VMAs Looked Like This

A Historic VMAs

The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards will go down in history for one reason alone: Britney Spears performed “I’m A Slave 4 U” with a Burmese python on her shoulders. It was all anyone could talk about for days, cementing Spears as an MTV icon. But the 2001 VMAs also had stunts, performances, and appearances that make it one of the most notable VMAs ever.