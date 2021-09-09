Celebrity

20 Years Ago, Celebs At The 2001 MTV VMAs Looked Like This

From Britney to Justin, today’s pop icons gave us some of pop culture’s defining moments two decades ago.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
By Jake Viswanath

A Historic VMAs

The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards will go down in history for one reason alone: Britney Spears performed “I’m A Slave 4 U” with a Burmese python on her shoulders. It was all anyone could talk about for days, cementing Spears as an MTV icon. But the 2001 VMAs also had stunts, performances, and appearances that make it one of the most notable VMAs ever.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

Video of the Year

Jamie Foxx hosted the VMAs at NYC’s Metropolitan Opera House, and Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya, and Pink won Video of the Year for “Lady Marmalade.”

KMazur/Getty Images

