Netflix's Do Revenge Is Inspired By Classic Teen Revenge Movies

There’s nothing like a good teen revenge movie, and Netflix is revisiting the genre that dominated the late 90s and early 2000s with a brand new film. Featuring a cast described by the film’s director as “the young Hollywood Avengers”, Do Revenge is quickly becoming one of the streaming service’s most anticipated movies. So here’s everything we know about Do Revenge and what you can expect from this dark comedy revenge flick.

Do Revenge Plot

Inspired by high school revenge dramas like Jawbreaker, Cruel Intentions, and 10 Things I Hate About You, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s dark comedy follows Eleanor and Drea, two students who team up to get revenge on their bullies. Drea’s revenge is hones in on her ex-boyfriend, who leaked their sex tape, whereas transfer student Eleanor is focused on a girl that outed her by starting a rumour that she forcibly kissed her.

“I think there are different points where everyone’s the villain and everyone’s the hero in this story,” Robinson told Elle. “And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colours of adolescence.”

Netflix

Do Revenge Cast

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes top the cast as Eleanor and Drea. As soon as Robinson met with both actors, she knew she’d found her two leads. So much so that she changed the film’s setting and moved the shoot from Los Angeles to Atlanta six weeks before filming to accommodate Hawke’s busy Stranger Things schedule. “They were so perfect that we legit moved the production, because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things, we would’ve lost Cami,” Robinson explained. “And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn’t have Maya.”

Hawke and Mendes are joined by Euphoria’s Austin Abrams as Drea’s boyfriend Max, 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe as Drea’s best friend Tara, and Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss as Max’s friend Elliot. Rish Shah, Ava Capri, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, and Talia Ryder also star, alongside a very special appearance from Sophie Turner.

Do Revenge Release Date

While Netflix has yet to debut a trailer for Do Revenge, the film will be available to stream on the platform from Sep. 16, 2022.