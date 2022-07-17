Joe Jonas Celebrated Sophie Turner In A Sweet Video After Their 2nd Baby Arrived

After welcoming their new baby girl, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reflecting on the love story that got them here. Though TMZ reports that the couple’s second child was born in Miami earlier in July, People officially confirmed the baby’s arrival on July 14 — and the next day, Jonas took to Instagram to celebrate his wife with a montage of their relationship.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here,” Jonas wrote in the caption to the mini music video, set to his new DNCE song, “Got Me Good.” He included clips of the couple having a meal together and snuggling in bed, as well as a collection of behind-the-scenes wedding and pregnancy snaps. Adorably, the portion of the song Jonas used (“Guess that’s the price / Price that I pay / For falling so hard for you in less than a day”) actually fits the couple’s relationship pretty perfectly. In May, Turner told Jimmy Fallon that she knew she wanted to marry Jonas “the first night I met him.” Jonas was among a group of people that were hanging out at Turner’s apartment after a night out — and when he left, Turner said, she “wept” to her brother about her feelings for Jonas. (Yes, she acknowledged, alcohol might have played a role.)

“I was like, ‘I love this man so much,’” she recalled. “And I knew! And that was it.” If the “Got Me Good” lyrics are any indication, Jonas fell hard that first night, too.

In the caption to Jonas’ romantic video tribute, he also invited fans to share their own love stories set to the feel-good song — several of which he reposted on his Instagram story. The sharing has also been taking place on Twitter, where one couple even showed how they met through their mutual love of the Jonas Brothers.

The DNCE frontman originally announced the release of “Got Me Good” on July 8, and he used a hilarious Stranger Things TikTok trend to do it. Lip-syncing that Season 4 exchange between Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) — where the beloved metalhead screams “This is music!!” while selecting a song to rescue Nancy from the Upside Down — Jonas shared the arrival of the new track.

When it comes to Jonas and Turner’s family (which also includes daughter Willa, who was born in 2020), the couple tends to err on the side of privacy — but they have opened up about their growing family on select occasions, in their own way. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle UK in May. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”