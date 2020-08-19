With the help of a stellar-cast, Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 literary classic Rebecca is set to be brought to life once again. The adaptation centres around a naive new bride who can't escape the shadow of her husband's late wife, and will be available to stream in the UK later this year. If you're excited as I am about this haunting new drama, here's everything you need to know about Netflix's Rebecca.

When Is Netflix's 'Rebecca' Released?

Rebecca will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, October 21.

What's The Plot Of Netflix's 'Rebecca'?

The story begins after a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo between handsome widower Maxim de Winter and his new wife, who arrives at her husband's imposing family estate known as Manderley.

"Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers," the show's official synopsis reads.

Who's In The Cast Of Netflix's 'Rebecca'?

Call Me By Your Name's Armie Hammer and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James front the all-star cast of Netflix's latest offering, appearing as Mr and Mrs de Winter. As The Sun reports, the pair are joined in the drama by Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs. Danvers, Tom Goodman-Hill as Frank Crawley, Tom Goodman-Hill as Frank Crawley, Sam Riley as Jack Favell, and more.

Netflix

As mentioned previously, Rebecca is based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved gothic novel of the same name, which sold a whopping 2.8 million copies between 1938 and 1965 alone. The classic tale has been adapted for both stage and screen many times in the decades following its release, including in Alfred Hitchcock's big-screen reimagining of the story — which bagged the Academy Award for Best Picture back in 1940.

Discussing her latest role, James, who portrays the character of Mrs. de Winter in the Netflix drama, promised the 2020 adaptation will be "very different" from Hitchcock's Oscar-winning interpretation. As Deadline reports, the actor also discussed how she had struggled to remove herself from the character, revealing she suffered from panic attacks once filming had commenced.

“I found it really hard to let go of the character," James explained, adding, "She’s really bullied and gaslighted, she lives in a difficult headspace. I kept having panic attacks after it finished, I couldn’t shake it off."

Rebecca is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 21.