Netflix's Selena: The Series Teaser Finally Announces A Premiere Date

Christian Serratos shines (literally, look at all those stars and sparkles) in the new trailer for Netflix’s Selena: The Series, an upcoming biographical drama series about iconic singer-songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Con Todo, Netflix’s Latinx social media community, debuted a first look of the two-part series, revealing that the series is coming to audiences really, really soon. Selena: The Series will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 4.

The series will follow the Queen of Tejano music as she comes of age and chases her dreams on the stage. It’ll also chronicle the pitfalls that the singer-songwriter endured as she navigated success, family, and music, and, of course, her untimely death. In the black-and-white trailer, Selena (Serratos) prepares to take the stage to perform “Como La Flor” as narration from her father, Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira), is interspersed in the background.

“If you keep practicing, it’s all gonna pay off,” her father says. “When I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.” Selena: The Series also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, and Madison Taylor Baez.

The series’ official Instagram account also shared a series of sneak peaks along with the debut of the trailer today.

