Netflix's Enola Holmes Teaser Asks Fans To Solve The Mystery Of The Release Date

There's nothing elementary about Millie Bobby Brown's newest Netflix project Enola Holmes, which finds the Stranger Things star in the title role as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. And just like her big brother, this character has a knack for solving mysteries — a skill that apparently the streaming platform expects its viewers to share. Along with the clip itself, the Enola Holmes teaser hints at the film's premiere date, but like any true detective, you must first crack the code in order to achieve the answer.

The only clue Netflix provides to this mysterious riddle, which was released via Twitter, is the caption itself, which reads: "alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd." At first glance, the phrase may seem like pure gibberish and merely a random handful of letters, but upon further inspection you'll find that the letters themselves are anything but random. If you unscramble the letters of each word, it ends up spelling out: "Enola Holmes September Twenty-Third," which is, fans assume, precisely when you can expect Brown to make her Netflix return.

Based on Nancy Springer's book series Enola Holmes Mysteries, the movie will center around 16-year-old Enola as she searches for her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) who seems to have vanished into thin air. With only a small set of clues to go on, Enola sets out to find her lost family member and prove to her brothers that they aren't the only ones with superior skills of deduction.

Along with brief glimpses of both Brown and Carter decked out in their finest 1884 attire, the clip also features shots of Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft as well as other supporting cast members, including Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, and Susie Wokoma. The teaser is only 23 seconds long, but it's enough to demonstrate who the real star of the Holmes family is going to be because it's the one word that's on everybody's lips: Enola.

Brown is best known for starring in the widely popular Netflix series Stranger Things, but this new role will allow her to take her acting skills to a whole new level. Because unlike Eleven, whose badassery stems from her impressive telekinetic superpowers, Enola must rely purely on her intellect and instincts to tackle any evil that comes her way — all while wearing a 19th century corset to boot. Talk about impressive.

Consider the game officially afoot!