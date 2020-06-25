Move over Sherlock, this September a new member of the Holmes family is taking center stage. On Thursday, June 25, Netflix released three first look photos of Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. The upcoming Netflix film stars Brown as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' 16-year-old sister who is fast on her way to becoming a detective on par with her famous mystery-solving brother.

Based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer and set in 1884 England, the movie begins on the morning of Enola's 16th birthday when she wakes up to discover that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving nothing behind but a random assortment of gifts that could be clues. In the wake of her mother's disappearance, the burgeoning detective's brothers, Sherlock (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), decide to send her to finishing school. For her part, Enola has no interest in being shipped away, which leads to her embarking on a journey to find her mother without the help of her big brothers.

The three photos released by Netflix don't give away much in terms of plot, but they do reveal Brown's 19th century look. In one photo, Enola appears to be practicing her archery skills, and in another she seems to be having a serious discussion with her brothers. The final photo (seen above), sees Brown appearing to look directly at the camera, which suggests the movie could have her breaking the fourth wall — which wouldn't be too surprising since it's directed by Fleabag helmer Harry Bradbeer.

One thing is certain: the film will offer Brown a chance to play a role that's quite different from Stranger Things' Eleven. Enola and Eleven are both bright young women who know how to take care of themselves, but as the youngest Holmes sibling, the actor will be moving away from her sci-fi roots. How much can a 19th century detective really have in common with an orphan with supernatural abilities?

Like so many other productions, Stranger Things 4 has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the promise of a new Brown project this fall should lessen the blow for fans. Enola Holmes will also appeal to fans of The Witcher, another Netflix fantasy favorite, that has also been delayed. Seeing the show's star, Cavill, take on the role of Sherlock should keep fans happy until he can pick up Geralt's sword again.

For her part, Brown seems excited to step back in time as Enola. On Aug. 9, 2019, she posted a photo of herself rocking the youngest Holmes' long locks on Instagram alongside the caption, "i love you enola." The actor's love for her new role is good news, because as reported by Deadline, Enola Holmes could kick off a series of films if it does well for the streamer. With six book in the series, there's plenty of material for writer Jack Thorne (The Golden Compass) and director Bradbeer (Fleabag) to mine. And with so many Netflix favorites in the mix, it's hard to imagine Enola Holmes not finding a passionate fanbase of her own.