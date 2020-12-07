Streaming

Broadway Is Coming To Netflix This Week, Courtesy of Ryan Murphy

The Prom stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman.

Netflix
By Johnny Brayson

Vertical Entertainment

Ava

In this 2020 thriller, which debuted on VOD in September, Jessica Chastain portrays an assassin who becomes a target herself after disobeying her employer's orders.

Coming Dec. 7

Spectrum

Manhunt: Deadly Games

This true crime series from earlier this year dramatizes the bombing of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, following the false charges that were levied against security guard Richard Jewell (Umbrella Academy's Cameron Britton).

Coming Dec. 7

Tap