Streaming

What’s New On Netflix: Selling Tampa Brings Real Estate Drama To Florida

Plus, new seasons of The Witcher and Aggretsuko.

A still from 'The Witcher' Season 2.
Jay Maidment/Netflix
By Chloe Foussianes

Wataru Kohayakawa/Netflix

The Future Diary

In this reboot of a popular Y2K-era Japanese series, two people who have never met before are handed a rough outline of a script. Together, they act out a romantic story — and the line between fiction and reality begins to blur.

Coming Dec. 14

Malcolm Jackson/Netflix

Selling Tampa

From the creators of the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset comes Selling Tampa. Viewers will get to know a new market and a new elite real estate agency, Allure Realty.

Coming Dec. 15

Tap