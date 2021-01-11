Streaming

Discover Your Next True Crime Obsession On Netflix This Week

Night Stalker examines one of America's most notorious serial killers.

Netflix
By Johnny Brayson

Netflix

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

This new original documentary examines the American crack epidemic of the 1980s, with a special focus on the racism that fueled the crisis.

Coming Jan. 11

Netflix

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer

In what could become your next true crime obsession, two detectives put you in the passenger seat as they lead you on an intense four-episode investigation that leads to the arrest of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Richard Ramirez.

Coming Jan. 13

Tap