What’s New On Netflix This Week: Amy Adams’ Long-Anticipated Thriller & More

From Adams’ The Woman in the Window to Ewan McGregor’s Halston, there’s something for everyone.

Amy Adams In 'The Woman in the Window,' via the Netflix press site.
By Johnny Brayson

Money, Explained

The latest installment of Vox’s documentary series takes on money. Expect to learn how credit cards work and why student loans are so ridiculously out of control, as well as some practical financial advice.

Coming May 11

Oxygen

In this new French sci-fi thriller, a woman (Mélanie Laurent) awakens in a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there, and must figure out a way to escape before her supply of oxygen runs out. Definitely not for claustrophobes.

Coming May 12

Tap