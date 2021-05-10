Streaming
From Adams’ The Woman in the Window to Ewan McGregor’s Halston, there’s something for everyone.
Netflix
The latest installment of Vox’s documentary series takes on money. Expect to learn how credit cards work and why student loans are so ridiculously out of control, as well as some practical financial advice.
Coming May 11
Netflix
In this new French sci-fi thriller, a woman (Mélanie Laurent) awakens in a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there, and must figure out a way to escape before her supply of oxygen runs out. Definitely not for claustrophobes.
Coming May 12