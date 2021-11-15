Streaming
Viewers can look forward to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, a Tiger King sequel series, and the return of The Princess Switch.
NETFLIX
Thought the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s feud had already been told? A brand new season of Netflix’s hit docu-series promises there’s more to learn.
Coming Nov. 17
MARK MAINZ/NETFLIX
When Vanessa Hudgens played two roles in The Princess Switch, viewers enjoyed it; when portrayed three distinct characters in the sequel, they went nuts. Now, she’s set to reprise all three parts in The Princess Switch 3.
Coming Nov. 18