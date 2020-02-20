Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In August

Calling all Disney+ subscribers who’ve streamed Hamilton one too many times: the lineup for new TV shows and movies coming to Disney+ in August is here. The streamer released a brand new list of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic titles to get you through yet another month in COVID-19 quarantine. Between all the newer and classic TV shows, documentaries, movies, and musicals, your quarantine queues just got a lot more extensive.

With Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits, for example, streamers can journey to Disneyland Park’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction in Anaheim, California from the comfort (and safety) of their own homes. With Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel fans can go on the ultimate mission with the ageless Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, otherwise known as Ant-Man. Finally, with The Greatest Showman, musical drama enthusiasts can sing and dance along with Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Hugh Jackman.

In sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month. Browse the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in August below. Plus, check out five standout titles that should be added to your quarantine queues this month (because another stream of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton can wait).

1. Howard — August 7

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Don Hahn, Howard is a documentary film that chronicles the story of Howard Ashman, the lyricist behind the classic Disney films The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as the creator of the famed musical Little Shop of Horrors. With never-before-seen archival footage, films, photographs, and interviews with Ashman’s friends and family, the documentary offers an intimate look into the Disney legend’s life.

2. Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits — August 7

Since we can’t visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — the new Star Wars attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California — this summer due to the pandemic, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits is the next best thing. Keegan-Michael Key, Neil Patrick Harris, John Boyega, and more celebrities make cameos in this special that gives streamers access to behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with engineers, animators, and more from the attraction.

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp — August 14

Because we could always use more Marvel and Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp also arrives on Disney+ this month. Relive the antics of Scott Lang (Rudd) as he balances being a father and being a superhero, known as Ant-Man, and must undergo an urgent mission alongside the Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer).

4. The Greatest Showman — August 14

Loosely based on a true story, The Greatest Showman is a musical drama that tells the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), a real-life showman and businessman who founded Barnum & Bailey Circus in the 1800s. The film, which celebrates the birth of show businesses, also features a intensely romantic duet between Zendaya and Zac Efron.

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017) — August 21

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens bring the roles of Belle and Beast to life in this live-action remake of the 1991 animated Disney film Beauty and the Beast. With Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, and Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the beloved classic about a woman who falls in love with a prince cursed to live as a beast gets an all-star, modern twist.

Here's the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in August:

August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (Season 1)

X-Men

Howard (Premiere)

Muppets Now Episode 102 - “Fever Pitch”

One Day At Disney Episode 136 - “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 - “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 - “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Nature Boom Time (Season 1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (Season 1)

Scuba Sam’s World (Season 1)

Spaced Out (Season 1)

T.O.T.S. (Season 1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (Season 1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (Season 1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan (Premiere)

Muppets Now Episode 103 - “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp (Premiere)

One Day at Disney Episode 137 - “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True! Season Premiere Episode 301- “Dinosaurs”

August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now Episode 104 - “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney Episode 138 - “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True! Episode 302 - “National Parks”

August 28