Streaming
From the return of a classic tearjerker to an exciting new Katherine Langford series, here is your guide to the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.
Netflix
It's been a very political summer given the renewed visibility of the Black Lives Matter movement, which makes this new original documentary about activists around the world coming together for a unifying message all the more timely.
Coming July 14
Netflix
This new original reality series follows plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin expert Nurse Jamie as they transform their clients.
Coming July 15