After over a month of social distancing, Netflix has become something of an essential service. Not only does Netflix help pass the time when you're stuck at home, it also allows viewers an escape from the news — something we could all use a little more of. Thankfully, new Netflix May 2020 movies and TV shows are here to help.
This May, Netflix is adding a ton of highly anticipated new content, including a film affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Lovebirds, the rom-com starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, was supposed to come out in theaters before the pandemic caused what is essentially a global shutdown of movie theaters. Now, The Lovebirds will premiere on Netflix on May 22. And that's just one of the original films coming to the site this spring.
Of course, Netflix original TV shows are also set to return next month, with new seasons of Dead to Me and She-Ra and the Princess of Power. May will also see the premiere of a new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, which will give our beloved characters closure by way of a choose-your-own-adventure style special. Not to mention Season 1 of Space Force, Steve Carell's new workplace comedy. and the debut of Ryan Murphy's star-packed drama, Hollywood. And that's just the beginning.
Here's a closer look at some titles coming in May you really won't want to miss:
'The Half Of It' — Coming May 1
Director Alice Wu's highly anticipated second feature, The Half of It, is the newest Netflix original teen rom-com, but this time, it's less about romance and more about a budding friendship. This movie follows Ellie Chu, an outcast in a small town who strikes up a friendship with a lovable jock who hires her to write love letters to his crush... who she then falls in love with.
'Hollywood' — Coming May 1
Hollywood, Ryan Murphy's newest Netflix limited series, is a historical drama that rewrites the history of, you guessed it, Hollywood. The show has all the period glitz and glamour you'd expect, plus a star-studded cast featuring Darren Criss, Pattie LuPone, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, and Laura Herrier, to name a few.
'Reckoning' — Coming May 1
What's better than a new true crime docuseries? A new thriller series about crime, of course! Enter: Reckoning, a new Netflix show about a famed serial killer who resurfaces, sending two fathers and their families into chaos.
'Dead To Me' Season 2 — coming May 8
Dead to Me is back for another season, and this time the stakes are higher than ever. Now that Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are on the same page, murder-wise, things are bound to get messy. And with the new addition of a detective in town, it's only going to get more complicated.
What's Coming
May 1
- All Day and a Night
- Almost Happy
- Get In
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
- The Half of It
- Hollywood
- Into The Night
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
- Mrs. Serial Killer
- Reckoning — Season 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear — Season 4
- Material
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun — Season 1
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
- Arctic Dogs
May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
- Workin' Moms — Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven — Season 2
May 8
- 18 regali
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
- Dead to Me — Season 2
- The Eddy
- The Hollow — Seson 2
- House At The End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge — Season 2
- Rust Valley Restorers — Season 2
- Valeria
May 9
- Charmed — Season 2
- Grey's Anatomy — Season 16
May 11
- Bordertown — Season 3
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
- Trial By Media
May 12
- True: Terrific Tales
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 13
- The Wrong Missy
May 14
- Riverdale — Season 4
May 15
- Chichipatos
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid
- Inhuman Resources
- Magic for Humans — Season 3
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — Season 5
- White Lines
May 16
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador
- Public Enemies
- United 93
May 17
- Soul Surfer
May 18
- The Big Flower Fight
May 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Sweet Magnolias
- Trumbo
May 20
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
- The Flash — Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
- Control Z
- History 101
- Just Go With It
- The Lovebirds
- Selling Sunset — Season 2
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — Season 2
May 23
- Dynasty — Season 3
May 25
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
- I'm No Longer Here
- The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
- Dorohedoro
- La Corazonada
May 29
- Space Force
- Somebody Feed Phil — Season 3
May 31
- High Strung Free Dance
What's Leaving
May 1
- John Carter
May 15
- Limitless
- The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
- Royal Pains — Season 1-8
May 18
- Scandal — Season 1-7
May 19
- Black Snake Moan
- Carriers
- Evolution
- The First Wives Club
- It Takes Two
- Love, Rosie
- She's out of My League
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
- Bitten — Season 1-3
May 30
- Bob Ross: Beauty is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Dear John
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- My Girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Outbreak
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich
More to come...
If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.
This article was originally published on