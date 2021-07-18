Nick Jonas’ Birthday Tribute To Priyanka Chopra Included An Adorable Throwback

Everyone appreciates birthday love, and Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, made sure her special day was full of it. Jonas shared an Instagram birthday tribute to his actor wife on Sunday, July 18 that featured two photos of her wearing similar outfits, one of which was an adorable throwback. “Happy birthday my love,” the musician wrote. “You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

The first photo shows Chopra, who turned 39, in a gorgeous pink sari with floral detailing, complemented by roses in her hair. The next shows her as a child wearing a very similar outfit in the same shade. Many of Jonas’ followers found his post adorable, with one commenting, “My heartttttt.” Numerous others joined him in wishing the White Tiger star a happy birthday.

Chopra is currently in London, filming the series Citadel. The actor, who usually lives in California with Jonas, posted several photos from her birthday activities on Instagram. In two, the SONA restaurant owner lounged on a deck in London in a bathing suit as her dog interrupted the photo shoot, so she captioned it, “Expectations vs. reality.” She also shared pictures via her Instagram story of her swimming and enjoying champagne.

The Isn’t It Romantic star and her husband have been getting sentimental on social media while apart for work, sharing several posts about missing each other throughout the last few months. In May, Chopra shared a photo of Jonas on Instagram to show how much she hated being apart as well, writing in the caption, “My lipstick on his fade....miss u already.” Later, in June, Jonas posted a photo with Chopra by a fire, writing in the caption, “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my heart.” Chopra commented on the post, writing, “I miss u my love.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, often shares sweet moments from their relationship on social media and interacts with each other’s posts. On July 15, Jonas shared a selfie of his freshly shaved face, writing, “Shaved my face for the first time in a long time.” Chopra soon commented on the post with a heart-eyes and fire emoji. Then, when the “This Is Heaven” singer also shared a throwback picture with Chopra from the Cannes Film Festival later in the day, she commented with another heart-eyes emoji.

Earlier, Chopra opened up about her happy marriage to Jonas in a May interview with Vogue Australia. “Who would have thought that my life would end up being like that, where me and my teammate sit at the dining table and we build upon each other?” she said. “It’s such a joy. I feel very, very blessed.”