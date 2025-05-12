Since making his return to Broadway in March, Nick Jonas has been feeling at home in New York City. “Life in the city is great,” the New Jersey native tells Bustle ahead of a matinee performance of The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre. “We love it here, and it’s been wonderful for us as a family. The show came at a time when we were really craving being settled in one place for a little while.”

Jonas is in the middle of a 14-week run of the Broadway musical, which simultaneously tracks a couple’s relationship from beginning to end and vice versa. While his character goes through many ups and downs onstage, he relies on his family to ground him behind the scenes. In April, his brothers — Joe, Kevin, and Frankie — came to support him on the opening night.

“We lean on each other a lot. We’re always having conversations about the stuff we’re doing — together and separately,” he says. “We’re each other’s teammates. It’s really important for us to feel each other’s energy and have that support.”

Joe and Kevin Jonas at The Last Five Years opening night on Broadway. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At this point in his career, Jonas knows what works best for him. The 32-year-old actor has been gracing these stages intermittently since 2001 when he played Little Jake in Annie Get Your Gun. “It’s been amazing to step back into the Broadway theater — to feel that responsibility and commitment on so many levels,” he says. “It’s not just about performance, but also the stamina and preparation.”

For Jonas, diabetes management is one critical piece of getting ready for onstage performances. He’s a spokesperson for Dexcom, a health care company that makes and sells continuous glucose monitoring systems. “Having a tool like the Dexcom G7 helps me start each day knowing where I’m at with my glucose,” he says. “It helps me feel prepared to step in and give the best performance I can.”

More Jonas Brothers To Come

Jose A. Alvarado, Jr./Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Before The Last Five Years, Jonas’ most recent Broadway stint was in 2023, when he joined his brothers Kevin and Joe for a five-night, five-album residency (one album per night).

“That was a really unique and incredible experience to get to do that with my brothers,” Jonas says. “We launched the ‘5 Albums. One Night.’ concert concept based on the format we used for that residency. In a lot of ways, it was the start to that chapter of our journey.”

In August, Jonas will begin another new yet familiar chapter, as he heads back on tour with his brothers. The first stop is a hometown show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “I’m very excited,” he says. “The tour represents a lot of things for us. It’s all about family and connection.”