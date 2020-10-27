Remember Love Is Blind, the Netflix series about finding love, sight unseen? For anyone who needs a little refresher, the show paired singles off to meet and see if there was a spark; the twist was that they had to meet and get to know each other behind a wall, not seeing one another until they decided to commit. It was a novel concept (and the show was a huge hit), made more interesting by the fact that it was hosted by celebrity lovebirds Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The couple has been together for 14 years, making them the perfect centerpiece for a reality show about long-term commitment. And despite being a celebrity couple, their relationship feels surprisingly normal and full of incredibly human challenges, starting from the moment they met on the set of MTV's TRL.

At the time, Nick was performing with 98 Degrees, and Vanessa was hosting the show. Nick often went on TRL to discuss Newlyweds, the reality show that chronicled his marriage to singer Jessica Simpson. In fact, when Nick's marriage began to fall apart in 2005, Vanessa covered the news on MTV. The pair began dating about a year later; according to Vanessa, they had their first date at a Hooters in Trenton, New Jersey. Despite the fact that they're celebrities, there are simply few things in this world more regular than that — and their larger-than-life-but-somehow-incredibly-normal love story made them the perfect choice to host a reality show like Love Is Blind.

The Lacheys came by the Bustle Booth recently to sit down and talk about their relationship after that fateful night at Hooters, their hidden talents (one of them is surprisingly good at the arcade game Buck Hunter), their strengths and weaknesses, and of course, life on set at Love Is Blind.

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Producer: Lauren Tegtmeyer

Director Of Photography: Marshall Stief

Videographer: Jasmine Velez

Editor: Amy Adair

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood

Have you subscribed Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA