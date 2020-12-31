Nicki Minaj Revealed Which Celebrities Helped Her Through Her Pregnancy

It's been three months since Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son, and now the rapper has opened up about the life-changing experience on Twitter. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Minaj answered a wide range of questions about her pregnancy, revealing everything from her strangest cravings to details about the moment her water broke.

"I was butt naked," Minaj said when asked about going into labor. "Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labor' He was very scared & I was laughing @ him." However, if you want to see Petty's reaction for yourself, the rapper said you'll have to watch her HBO Max docuseries, which she announced in November.

Fans were also very curious about Minaj's birth method. "Natural or epidural? And how long was your labor ??" someone tweeted. "Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural," the "Chun-Li" artist responded. "I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out."

After confirming that the epidural didn't hurt and that she slept until she was dilated enough to start pushing, Minaj wrote honestly about her experience with breastfeeding. "He had no problem breastfeeding," she tweeted. "He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn't. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes."

Fortunately, Minaj didn't have to navigate the challenges of motherhood alone. In a separate tweet, she shared which of her celebrity friends were there for support and advice when she needed it. "Ciara was sooooooo helpful," Nicki wrote alongside a praying hands emoji. "Bless her." Ariana Grande also showed Minaj love after first finding out that she was expecting. "She sent him some gorgeous gifts," the musician revealed.

Minaj's pregnancy wasn't just about gifts and advice, though; it was also marked by a kicking baby and some odd cravings. "He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him," she said. "He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way." And when someone asked what she was feeling when she first found out she was pregnant, she revealed one of her first cravings. "I was craving the smell of bleach," she wrote.

Aside from yesterday's Q&A, Minaj hasn't shared many other details about her pregnancy, her son's birth, or her newborn. In fact, fans don't even know the baby's name yet. On social media, Minaj has been referring to him as "Papa Bear." "Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her holding her pregnant belly next to a giant ice cream cone. "Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You're the best boy in the whole wide [world]."