Celebrity
The 2022 co-host’s VMAs highlight reel includes a feud and a wardrobe malfunction.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj made her VMAs debut in 2010 when she was nominated for Best New Artist (the category Justin Bieber won that year). It was the birth of her signature bright pink wig look, prompting her legion of fans to become known as “Barbz,” in reference to Barbie.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
In 2011, Minaj wore a fashionable mask on the red carpet long before it would become an everyday accessory for the rest of us. She won Best Hip-Hop Video for “Super Bass” — her first VMAs win.