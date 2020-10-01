Nicki Minaj Reportedly Gives Birth To Her First Child

Just a few months after announcing her pregnancy, Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, according to multiple reports. The rapper reportedly gave birth on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles, per People, though not much else is known about her new baby. Bustle reached to Minaj for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Minaj announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in July with a series of photos that showed off her growing belly. She captioned her first post with the hashtag #Preggers, then further confirmed that she and Petty were expecting in a third post. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," Minaj wrote. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes." The pregnancy news came after the two tied the knot in October 2019 after a year of dating.

David LaChapelle

More to come...